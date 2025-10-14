Springfield High School Health Careers Class welcomes professionals
The Introduction to Health Careers class at Springfield High School, taught by Maggie Meyer, has invited health and safety professionals to address their class over the next few weeks. Last Thursday, the North Memorial Air Care helicopter arrived in Springfield at Sticker Field and the staff on board addressed the class about what they do. Springfield Fire Chief, Chris Gartner, also talked to the class about the roles of the fire fighters in our community.