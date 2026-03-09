Springfield Lions to celebrate tenth anniversary

The Springfield Area Lions are celebrating the tenth anniversary of their charter this month. They are hosting an anniversary celebration Thursday, September 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Springfield American Legion. Everyone is invited to come and learn a little about the organization and enjoy cake, ice cream, coffee and lemonade.

The Springfield Area Lions received their charter September 9, 2016. A special charter night was held November 19, 2016 at the Springfield Golf Course. Twenty-five men and women were initially inducted into the organization: Linda Anderson, Gilbert Anderson, Justin Asmus, Cory Brand, Tyler Brand, Jay Drury, David Fretham, Darlene Fretham, Doug Gatzlaff, Angie Gode, Rachelle Halvorson, Cresent Ludewig, Andrew Mathwig, Paul Pieschel, Joel Pingeon, Deb Rasset, Mary Salonek, Ramona Schmitz, Robert Schmitz, Sharon Stern, Craig Valentin, Loribess Valentin, Phil Weller, Beth Osland and Laura Bast. The first officers elected were: Deb Rasset, president; Linda Anderson, secretary; Mary Salonek, treasurer; Craig Valentin, first vice-president; Gilbert Anderson, second vice-president; Sharon Stern, third vice-president; and Phil Weller, Craig Valentin and Cory Brand, membership committee.

A Lions Club was organized in Springfield back in 1977 with thirty-eight members but disbanded in the early 2000s. There was a desire to reorganize the group again in 2016. The new group became the Springfield Area Lions. They were sponsored by the New Ulm Lions Club. The group is a local service organization using the theme “We Serve” as they support a number of local, national and international projects of the organization including Kidsight, Lions Diabetes Foundation, Riverside Days. Flight Breakfast and Operation Christmas Joy. Other special projects include the Citizenship Award at Springfield High School and the local highway ditch clean-up.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.