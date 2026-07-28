Springfield Rotary Club updates local park

The Springfield Rotary Club recently completed an improvement project at North Park in Springfield. The park, located on the northeast corner of Maple Street and Van Buren Avenue near the Allina Health Clinic, is used by a number of neighborhood children and area daycares on a daily basis. Rotary worked with the City on the community service project and also applied for a Rotary Community Service grant.

The project included cleaning up the landscape and removing some ash trees. Five new trees were planted—

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.