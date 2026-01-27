Springfield schools honor paraprofessionals

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz proclaimed Paraprofessional Recognition Week for January 19-25, 2026. The support and services provided by paraprofessionals are integral to student achievement in our schools across the state.

Paraprofessionals work hard every day, taking on a wide range of responsibilities to meet the unique needs of the students in their care. They provide instructional, behavioral and other support to students in and outside of the classroom. There are more than 20,000 paraprofessionals who provide service in schools across Minnesota. Their dedication supports safe, effective and engaging learning environments in each school setting.

Springfield schools honored their paraprofessional teams last week.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.