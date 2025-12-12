St. John’s Circle of Care Rings in its 125th Year With a Roaring 20s Gala

As the calendar turns toward a new year, St. John’s Circle of Care prepares for its 125th anniversary and honoring a legacy of service that began in 1901 and continues to shape the lives of families across our local area. In true celebratory fashion, St. John’s Circle of Care will launch its milestone year with a Roaring 20s Gala on December 31, 2025, inviting the community to raise a glass to its past, present, and future.

From its earliest beginnings, St. John’s was built with one purpose: to care for people. When the original St. John’s Hospital was dedicated on October 27, 1901, the community gathered at The Opera House to commemorate the opening of a four-story brick facility designed to accommodate forty patients. It was an institution ahead of its time, complete with state-of-the-art operating rooms, a sun parlor, a chapel, and spaces thoughtfully organized for both health and spiritual well-being.

Community support helped build the hospital and that spirit of community partnership has been an interregnal part of St. John’s for generations.

See more in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.