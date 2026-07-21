Stuff the Backpack Campaign Underway

The Brown County United Way is once again collecting school supplies in their annual “Stuff the Backpack” campaign. The United Way, along with Alliance Bank and the Koozie group, is working to help families fill their kids’ backpacks for the upcoming school year. It takes a great deal of money to fill a backpack and the group knows that some families will struggle to get their children the necessary school supplies.

Items that they need include Elmer’s Glue (4 oz. bottles), Crayola Crayons (24 count), Crayola Broad Tip Markers, Crayola Colored Pencils, Crayola Thin Tip Markers, Glue Sticks, Large Pink Erasers, Pencil Top Erasers, Pencil Bags & Boxes, Fine Tip Sharpie Markers, Rolls of Scotch Tape, Dry Erase Markers, Composition Notebooks, 1” Three-Ring Binders, Fiskars Kid Scissors, Spiral Notebooks, Two-Pocket Folders, Hand Sanitizer, Highlighters, Post-It Notes, #2 Pencils and Facial Tissue.

Collection boxes for school supplies have been set up in Springfield to help with the project. They are located at the Springfield Advance-Press, Allina Clinic, F&M Bank, SouthPoint Financial Credit Union, United Methodist Church, St. Paul Lutheran Church and St. Johns Lutheran Church. With back-to-school supplies filling the shelves, now is the perfect time to support the project, purchase some items and drop them in the boxes. The collection boxes will be picked up Tuesday, July 28.