Three State basketball players share Springfield connection

As three young players prepare to take the court at the State Basketball Tournament this week, they carry more than just their team’s goals with them. They also carry a connection to Springfield.

Gavin Weedman, who plays for Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (JWP), Toby Jeske who plays for Waseca, and Mason Diede who plays for Mankato East all share ties to the community through their grandparents.

Weedman is the grandson of Judy Weedman and the late Gary Weedman and Randy and Kay Halter, all of Springfield. Jeske is the grandson of Doug Jeske of Springfield and Jan Jeske of St. Paul, along with Bruce and Denise Mayer of Stacyville, Iowa, while Diede’s grandparents, Jerry and Cheryl Diede and Richard and Yvonne Nachreiner, are all from Springfield.

Long before their sons made their runs to the state tournament, their fathers shared a connection of their own as teammates, neighbors and friends growing up as Springfield Tigers.

Bob Jeske, the youngest of the trio of dads, graduating two years after Jon Diede and Greg Weedman (affectionately known as Weasel),recalled those early days.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.