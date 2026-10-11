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Springfield Tigers Section 3A Champs

Tigers take the Section Title, Set sights on State

Tue, 11/10/2026 - 10:26 admin

Tiger captains hoist their trophy after their Section 3A title win over Sleepy Eye United on Friday at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. The Tigers won 49-27 and will advance to the state tournament. In the quarterfinals Springfield (Section 3) will play Southland (Section 1). The game will be held on Friday, November 13 at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Kick off at 7:00 p.m. Pictured From L:  #12 senior Parker Kuehn, #9 senior Aiden Moriarty, #50 senior Tyson Horkey and #62 senior Brayden Trapp. See pg. 8 for more.  By Wendy Krier 

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