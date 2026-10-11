Tigers take the Section Title, Set sights on State

Tiger captains hoist their trophy after their Section 3A title win over Sleepy Eye United on Friday at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. The Tigers won 49-27 and will advance to the state tournament. In the quarterfinals Springfield (Section 3) will play Southland (Section 1). The game will be held on Friday, November 13 at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Kick off at 7:00 p.m. Pictured From L: #12 senior Parker Kuehn, #9 senior Aiden Moriarty, #50 senior Tyson Horkey and #62 senior Brayden Trapp. See pg. 8 for more. By Wendy Krier